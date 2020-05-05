Lawmaker introduced an amendment to no longer make possession of brass knuckles illegal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– During a debate on a series of second amendment related amendments, a local lawmaker introduced an amendment to no longer makes possession of brass knuckles illegal.

It’s illegal in Missouri to own brass knuckles, but Tuesday, May 5 a Missouri lawmaker introduced an amendment to change that.

Rep. Tony Lovasco introduced the amendment during debate on a bill related to the second amendment.

Lovasco believes lawmakers should be protecting the liberties of citizens and explained what his amendment would do.

State Rep. Tony Lovasco says, “It does not allow the prosecution of the mere possession, of course, if one was to use the said instrument in an otherwise illegal way such an assault or battery or whatnot that would still be prohibited.“

Some democrats responded on twitter questioning why the amendment was added. They feel the state should be focused on other priorities.