Lawerence County missing person case now possible homicide investigation

LAWERENCE COUNTY, Mo.– Lawerence County Sheriff Department received a call for a report of a missing person on December 1, 2019. That report has now turned into a potential homicide case.

A family member of the missing person told police they had not heard from the victim in several weeks and they filed a missing person report.

As the investigation was underway detectives discovered information regarding the victim’s financial information and vehicle use, they decided to further investigate with the assistance of the Greene County Sheriff’s office.

During the investigation persons of interest and witnesses were interviewed, information from the interviews lead to a potential location of humane remains.

Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that humane remains were believed to be located and then sent to various locations for identification.

At this time two people are in custody at the Lawerence County jail but no charges have been filed.

More information will be provided as the investigation continues.