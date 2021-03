SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning this winter’s ice and heavy snow may have caused damage to some boat docks.

Dock owners should wear life jackets when assessing and repairing damaged docks.

The patrol also recommends having someone with you to assist if you end up in the water and treat all electric wires around the docks as if they are live.

If you are boating near a damaged dock, the patrol said to operate at no-wake idle speed to prevent further damage.