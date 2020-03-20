Law enforcement serves warrant at gentleman’s club

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies investigated Illusions Gentlemans Club on March 18.

Christian County Sheriff Brad Cole says his department, as well as the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, showed up to serve a search warrant.

At 10:30 a.m., Sheriff Cole says the search warrant was in reference to some ongoing investigations that they have been working on over the past several months.

Officers were there to collect some evidence that they thought would be beneficial to those cases.

They turned over their work to the Christian County Prosecutors Office in an effort to get charges filed, which Sheriff Cole says could take a while.

The night club has been the site of several incidents over the years, and some police chases have started there. Cole says there are a few different things they’re looking into.

“There’s lots of different crimes we’ve been investigating,” Cole said. “Drug issues, assaults, we have responded to some shooting incidents there. There’s just an array of different incidents there at the nightclub.”

Cole says they’ve had meetings with businesses near the club and asked them to report anything out of the ordinary.