Law allows Missouri motorcyclists choice of wearing a helmet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As of August 28, motorcycle riders in Missouri have a choice on if they wear a helmet or not.

The previous law was in effect for decades and required everyone operating or riding a motorcycle to wear a helmet.

Missouri riders are allowed to ride without a helmet if:

They are 26 years of age or older

They have medical insurance.

They have proof of financial responsibility

Some riders are still choosing to wear a helmet, but one man says he is happy to be able to wear one by choice and not because of government law.

“I still wear a helmet, it is my choice,” said Bobby LeMaster, a motorcycle rider. “I have a lot of friends that don’t wear a helmet and I have a lot of friends that do wear a helmet, but you know what it is our choice. I’m 60-years old. I don’t need a daddy to tell me what to do.”

Highway organizations and doctors urged the voters to veto the law arguing helmets save lives and can prevent brain trauma in an accident.