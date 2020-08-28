Law allows Missouri motorcyclists choice of wearing a helmet

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As of August 28, motorcycle riders in Missouri have a choice on if they wear a helmet or not.

The previous law was in effect for decades and required everyone operating or riding a motorcycle to wear a helmet.

Missouri riders are allowed to ride without a helmet if:

  • They are 26 years of age or older
  • They have medical insurance.
  • They have proof of financial responsibility

Some riders are still choosing to wear a helmet, but one man says he is happy to be able to wear one by choice and not because of government law.

“I still wear a helmet, it is my choice,” said Bobby LeMaster, a motorcycle rider. “I have a lot of friends that don’t wear a helmet and I have a lot of friends that do wear a helmet, but you know what it is our choice. I’m 60-years old. I don’t need a daddy to tell me what to do.”

Highway organizations and doctors urged the voters to veto the law arguing helmets save lives and can prevent brain trauma in an accident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties