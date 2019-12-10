Lauren’s family recipe: Punch & Caramel Puff Corn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s Family Recipe Week on Ozarks Fox AM. KOLR10 Daybreak Anchor Lauren Barnas brought in her mom and expert in family recipes, Tracy Barnas, to show how to make Aunt Horsey’s Christmas punch and caramel honey puff corn.

Caramel Honey Puff Corn:

Ingredients: 3 bags flavored butter puff corn (we used Chester’s), 2-3 sticks of butter, 1/2 cup honey, 1 cup brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

Directions: Melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add sugar and honey. Stir constantly over medium heat to a boil. Boil for 1 minute. Remove from heat and add baking soda. Pour over puff corn, stir, and bake at 250 degrees for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Pour over wax paper to cool. Enjoy!

Aunt Horsey’s Christmas Punch:

Ingredients: 1 large can pineapple juice, 1 gallon pink lemonade, 1/2 gallon orange juice, 2 liter bottle ginger ale or 5-6 cans, sugar or Splenda, 1 package of cherry Kool-Aid. Garnish with whatever you’d like. We used orange, lime, and lemon slices, cranberries and mint leaves.

Directions: Mix juices and lemonades/limeades together. Dissolve Kool-Aid in 1 cup of hot water and add. Stir in sugar or Splenda to taste. Freeze some punch for ice cubes and save for later. Add frozen punch ice cubes, ginger ale, and garnishments before serving. Enjoy!