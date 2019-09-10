LATEST: The trial of Kenneth Davis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kenneth Davis faces 7 counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Davis denies these allegations.

Yesterday (Monday, September 9, 2019) lawyers selected the jury.

Today (Tuesday, September 10, 2019) opening statements are expected to be heard.

In an unreleated case, Davis also faces a charge of abuse of a child resulting in death.

2-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore died in may of 2018.

Davis faces charges in Kilgore’s death in Dallas County.

He is set to be arraigned in that case on September 17th.