Latest information on accidental shooting in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was critically injured after he accidentally shot himself outside a Springfield business Friday, July 16.

The business was Task9 which is a security firm. KOLR10 made an error in our first story when we reported it was a security guard from Task9 who was injured.

We learned from the owner, Natalie McGuire, it was not one of their guards who was injured but a person who had just visited an employee at Task9. That person had left the building and was inside a vehicle when their personal weapon fired.

McGuire tells KOLR10 her guards, Jeff Cooper and Montana Coupland, ran to assist the man and render aid until an ambulance could arrive.

KOLR10 regrets that first error and we corrected our reporting Friday night but wanted to give you a more complete explanation of the incident.