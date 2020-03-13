Latest information from the Greene County Health Department on the recent COVID-19 case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield – Greene County Health director Clay Goddard outlined the actions the department is taking and recommending around the Coronavirus (COVID- 19).

Health officials are recommending any event with an expected crowd of 250 or more people to postpone.

Goddard says that’s a recommendation, not an order. He says that schools and workplaces are not included in that recommendation.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Goddard also talked to faith leaders in Springfield. The recommendation is that churches consider broadcasting services online.

The county will open a testing lab on Monday. Only people with a doctor’s referral will be tested, and the location will not be released to the public.

The Springfield – Greene County Health Department reminds the community to help fight the spread of the virus by taking extra precautions such as :

Stay home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary travel

Take extra measures to put distance between yourself and other people.

Consider alternative ways of getting food and supplies brought to your house through family, social, or commercial networks or by using the delivery or pick up services at stores.

Have a plan if you get sick (fever, shortness of breath, cough):

Consult with your health care provider for more information about monitoring your personal health for symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

Stay in touch with others by phone or email. You may need to ask for help from friends, family, neighbors, community health workers, etc. if you become sick.

Determine who can provide you with care and bring supplies if your caregiver gets sick.

Have supplies on hand

Contact your healthcare provider to ask about obtaining extra necessary medications to have on hand in case there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community and you need to stay home for a prolonged period of time.

If you cannot get extra medications, consider using mail-order for medications.

Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (tissues, etc.) to treat fever and other symptoms.

Have enough household items and groceries on hand so that you will be prepared to stay at home for a period of time.

Take everyday precautions

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Take everyday preventive actions

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.

Watch for symptoms and emergency warning signs

Pay attention to potential COVID-19 symptoms including, fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel like you are developing symptoms, call your doctor.

Mayor Ken McClure has called for a day of prayer this Sunday.

The latest information on COVID-19 is available at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus or by email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov, and by phone at 417-874-1211.