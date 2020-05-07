Latest guidance on unemployment benefits for employees who refuse to return without good cause

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As stay at home orders are slowly lifted, and businesses across the Ozarks continue to reopen, employees should expect to be called back to work starting this week.

Employees who have been placed on temporary layoff due to COVID-19 but refuse to return to work will no longer receive unemployment benefits.

However, there are a few exceptions. You will still receive unemployment benefits if you cannot work for the following reasons:

You have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms

You have recovered from COVID-19, but medical complications prevent you from working

A member of your household has been diagnosed with COVID-19

You are caring for a member of your household with COVID-19

You don’t have childcare because of COVID-19

You don’t have transportation because of COVID-19.

According to the DOLIR’s Division of Employment Security (DES), refusing to return to work after being called back for any reason that is not listed above to continue drawing unemployment benefits will be considered a “voluntary quit.”

A “voluntary quit” disqualifies someone from receiving benefits, including the $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) supplement.

Part-time employees could still be eligible for benefits depending on the wages they make. If you are self- employed, you should continue to report their weekly gross income as part of their claims.

Here is a full list of circumstances covered under the CARES Act.