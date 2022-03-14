SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week marks two years since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. Many in the United States are moving on from COVID-19 as a new variant rapidly spreads overseas.

Greene County is averaging about 15 cases of COVID per day which is the lowest average since July 2020. Though many aren’t looking back, medical officials are growing concerned about the virus returning.

“We do see the BA-2 variant is causing problems in China,” said Dr. Sarah Smitherman, with CoxHealth’s Incident Command Team. “We don’t know how that will affect Europe and the United States. We have vaccines here and some natural immunity here that we’re hopeful will help.”

According to the CDC, the BA.2 sub-variant was first identified in the US in late January

The BA-2 variant, also known as deltacron, is initiating another round of lockdowns in some countries. Dr. Smitherman said if the variant starts showing up closer to home, she hopes vaccines and natural immunity will help.

“Even though we have some natural immunity to Omicron, we don’t have a whole lot of data on how that will impact this new variant,” said Smitherman. “The one thing we do have data on is that the vaccines are very effective for this new variant. We always want to be prepared and we’re hopeful we don’t need to be. But we are looking forward to that.”

As of March 5, the CDC reported the BA.2 sun-variant accounted for 11% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.