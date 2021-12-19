Late-night rescue in Branson after victim falls off 30-foot cliff

BRANSON, Mo.– One person was left hospitalized last night after being rescued from an approximate 30-foot fall.

At around 10:24 p.m. Saturday, Branson rescue crews responded to reports of a person who’d fallen off a cliff near Branson Hills Parkway and Highway 65.

Crews were able to treat immediate injuries and transport them back up and into a Taney County ambulance, where they were taken to a hospital.

Further information has not been made available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available.

