Late-night chase on I-44 ends in arrest

Photos of the scene in Springfield at about 10:40 p.m. On January 1, police pursued a tractor-trailer on I-44 from Lawrence County into Greene County.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been arrested following a Saturday night chase that spanned from Lawrence to Greene County.

At 9:56 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol received calls about a tractor-trailer driving carelessly and imprudently Eastbound on I-44 from Lawrence County.

A highway patrol officer observed the driving and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to yield. Highway patrol then began pursuit.

At the 89.6 mile marker, the tractor-trailer was disabled after running over tire deflation devices. The driver was then taken into custody without incident.

No further details have been made available at this time.