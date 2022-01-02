Late-night chase on I-44 ends in arrest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos of the scene in Springfield at about 10:40 p.m. On January 1, police pursued a tractor-trailer on I-44 from Lawrence County into Greene County.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been arrested following a Saturday night chase that spanned from Lawrence to Greene County.

At 9:56 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol received calls about a tractor-trailer driving carelessly and imprudently Eastbound on I-44 from Lawrence County.

A highway patrol officer observed the driving and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to yield. Highway patrol then began pursuit.

At the 89.6 mile marker, the tractor-trailer was disabled after running over tire deflation devices. The driver was then taken into custody without incident.

No further details have been made available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now