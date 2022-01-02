Late-night chase on I-44 ends in arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One driver has been arrested following a Saturday night chase that spanned from Lawrence to Greene County.
At 9:56 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol received calls about a tractor-trailer driving carelessly and imprudently Eastbound on I-44 from Lawrence County.
A highway patrol officer observed the driving and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to yield. Highway patrol then began pursuit.
At the 89.6 mile marker, the tractor-trailer was disabled after running over tire deflation devices. The driver was then taken into custody without incident.
No further details have been made available at this time.