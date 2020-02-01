Late Fire Chief Honored at Funeral After Bout with Cancer

SPRINGFIELD — First responders from around the area paid respects to Roy Kirby, 64, a longtime pillar of the fire and EMT community.

Kirby recently passed away after a short battle with cancer.

For most of his life, Michael Nettles says his brother Roy touched lives through his work as a firefighter and paramedic driver before retiring last October. Shortly after, he was diagnosed with cancer, and three months later, Roy passed away.

It’s one of the most common causes of death for firefighters, and in the last couple of decades, there has been a growing emphasis across the industry on the long term health of these everyday heroes.

“I was talking to him prior, and he was telling me about how in the old days they didn’t have respirators,” Nettles said. “They’ve changed that now of course. You never know what’s burning in these fires – asbestos, lead, a meth lab, whatever. Who knows what he’s breathed in, in the last 26 years.”

Scott Moore succeeded Kirby’s position at Battlefield as Chief, and delivered Kirby’s eulogy as well.

“As I’ve progressed through my career, no cancer wasn’t on the forefront. Truly, I would say for me personally 9/11 made the change,” Moore said. “There are still firefighters dying of cancer related to their response to 9/11.”

He says over the years, national organizations have looked at research to improve safety techniques.

“They look at these compounds and how it affects the body, and what we can do with equipment to mitigate some of that, and on top of that, programs that we can do to help us prolong any long term damage to either us or the equipment,” says Moore.

Moore explains that sanitizing equipment is a priority for all stations in today’s world. Many stations also offer wellness programs, full health coverage that includes at least one physical a year, that comes along with a cancer screening.

Moore hopes that with these, and other resources, first responders will continue to stay aware of the hazards that come along with their work.

“We signed up to put ourselves in danger and put ourselves at risk, but that doesn’t mean we need to be blind to the fact that these exist,” Moore says.

In the past few years in Missouri, lawmakers have introduced legislation for a “presumptive cancer” bill, which would offer extra coverage for firefighters.

It would be presumed that their disease stemmed from exposure to chemicals through their work, and certain cancers would be covered through workers’ compensation.

Unfortunately, Chief Moore says he doesn’t believe such a bill will pass this year.