‘Large scale distribution and warehouse facility’ being built in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The city of Republic is seeing a number of new construction projects go up as well as companies moving to invest.

Republic’s public information officer Michael Landis cites the growing community, location close to Springfield and major highways as reasons for many companies are moving to Republic.

“For this, we cannot confirm a name for it,” said Landis. “That’s out of respect for the developer and confidentiality agreements, but we can confirm it’s a large-scale distribution and warehouse facility. So that’s what’s going up here, in North Republic that we see.”

Landis also says this future warehouse and distribution is sure to make the people of Southwest Missouri happy.

“We don’t have specific numbers,” said Landis. “That’s something the developer is keeping close to themselves. So, I can’t comment about job numbers, but you can only assume with something this large, there’s going to be more than just a couple of folks working out here.”

There are some rumors online about the warehouse and distribution center belonging to Amazon. KOLR10 reached out to the company who responded with a statement:

“While we don’t comment on rumors or speculation, Amazon is constantly evaluating new locations to support its customers and increase the flexibility of its North American fulfillment network.” Daniel Martin | Amazon spokesperson

Landis says he’s not sure when the announcement of the company will be made.