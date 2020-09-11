Large sale in Springfield, money raised goes to charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A huge sale in Springfield is working to raise money for people who need some help.

The Help Give Hope Sale begins Friday, Sept. 11, at the organization’s warehouse on North Cedar Brook on Sept. 11 through 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Executive producer Murray Beairsto says the event will help the community.

“All the money that we raise for this, goes right back into the community,” said Beairsto. “To help families that are in need. Maybe they need help with rental assistance, or they need just a gas voucher to get to work until they get paid.”

Some sales had to be postponed earlier this year because of the pandemic.

If you want to shop, you are required to wear a mask. carts will be sanitized between shoppers.