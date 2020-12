SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities reported several power outages in South Springfield Friday night, Dec. 11.

A vehicle accident on the southeast side of town caused the power outage.

According to City Utilities, there are approximately 995 customers in the 65809 zip code area without power. The overall estimate is 1,167 customers without power.

You can report your outage to City Utilities by calling 1-888-863-9001 or online at http://cityutilities.net.