SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One victim of a Friday afternoon shooting in Springfield is currently undergoing surgery, Springfield Police say.

A large police presence has gathered at Prospect Avenue near Kearney Street and National Avenue after police say four victims were injured by gunfire on Friday afternoon.

An ambulance, two firetrucks and eight police vehicles responded to the incident. Traffic is currently shut down on Kearney St. and on Prospect Ave. north of Kearney St.

According to Springfield Police Lieutenant Nelson Kibby, at about 4:00 p.m. two vehicles were heading westbound and one vehicle began firing on the other while driving.

All victims were in the same vehicle. The vehicle the suspects are driving is a dark four-door vehicle.

Witness Jack Chambers says he heard six gunshots and saw a green car moving slowly before pulling to a stop in the middle lane. He says a man in a pickup truck came over to help him.

The Springfield Police Department is cautioning the community to avoid the area.

Lieutenant Kibby with the Springfield Police Department says officers were called to the scene around 4:00 pm on Prospect Avenue.

He confirmed that four people were injured by gunfire and taken to area hospitals. Their conditions are still unknown.

Officers are still investigating the scene and looking for security footage and witnesses. Lieutenant Kibby says they hope to have more information within the hour.

OzarksFirst has a crew on the scene and will update the story as details become available.