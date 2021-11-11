Both lanes of Glenstone Ave. shut down after officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A large police presence has gathered near Barnes and Noble in Springfield.

According to a tweet from Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams, an officer-involved shooting occurred just before 10 pm.

@SGFPolice and @GreeneCountySO Officer Involved Shooting occurred just before 10pm—investigation underway. Avoid the area of Glenstone and Battlefield until further advised. — Chief Paul Williams (@chief_spd) November 12, 2021

About 20 police vehicles are outside the Springfield Shopping Center and both southbound and northbound Glenstone is blocked off.

An investigation into the incident is underway and the public is being advised to avoid the area of Glenstone and Battlefield until further notice.

OzarksFirst has a reporter on the way to the scene and this story will be updated as more information is confirmed.