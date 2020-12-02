BREAKING: Large house fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — There is a house engulfed in flames on 6946 E. Farm Road 132 in Greene County.

OzarksTraffic reported the fire at 3:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

According to the Fire Department on scene, the occupants were able to get out before they were harmed.

Logan Rogersville is the commanding fire department is in control of the scene.

This fire is in the Strafford fire protection district.

The firefighter said the biggest challenge getting this fire out is the water supply.

There is currently no confirmed cause of the fire.

Photos: