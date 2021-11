SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting November 3 through November 4, SUnshine Street will have lanes closed overnight.

This is so crews can remove and replace portions of the sidewalk.

The roads will be closed 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Traffic impacts:

Eastbound Sunshine Street will have the right lane closed at Marion Ave

Westbound Sunshine Street right turn lane to northbound Kansas Expressway in Springfield will be closed

Message boards in the area will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule.