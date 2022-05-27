SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting May 31 through June 3 contractor crews will begin paving the westbound and eastbound auxiliary lanes of Route 60. The pavement is part of the U.S. Route 60/ Glenstone Avenue Interchange project.

Nighttime lane closures for east and westbound U.S. 60 will start at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Westbound Route (James River Freeway) to Glenstone Avenue exit ramp will be closed for two to three hours as crews tie new pavement to the exit ramp.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers of the work zone and MoDOT said drivers should look for alternate routes. Drivers can check the MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closing/traffic impacts.