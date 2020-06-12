Lake Springfield Park closed after maintenance shop catches fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local park is closed due to a fire that occurred in the park’s maintenance shop on June 12.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board says there were no injuries, but the fire at Lake Springfield Park caused damage to the garage, roof, offices, vehicles, machinery and supplies inside of the building.

Gasoline and gas cans were not in the building and not affected by the fire.

The park board says fire departments from Springfield, Battlefield, Logan-Rogersville, Ozark and Nixa were at the scene along with EMS and park rangers.

“We are incredibly relieved that no one was hurt in the fire, and we’re thankful for the speedy response and amazing coordination of all five fire departments, who worked together to put out the flames and help keep park patrons at a safe distance,” said Bob Belote, Director of Parks.

The park is expected to reopen on June 13, the road to the maintenance shop will be closed to prevent people from getting too close to the damage.

The incident is still under investigation.