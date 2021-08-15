Lake Ozark police chase, string of carjackings ends in arrest

LAKE OZARK, Mo.– A police chase through Lake Ozark Saturday involving shoplifting, multiple carjackings and a house break-in ended in one arrested.

A little after 3 p.m., Lake Ozark Police Department responded to a reported shoplifting at Kohl’s in Eagles’ Landing. The suspect was found in a car stolen from Columbia, where he struck a police car while attempting to leave.

During the chase, the suspect struck another vehicle head-on on Bagnell Dam Boulevard. The other vehicle suffered extensive damage, but the driver was uninjured.

The suspect then drove towards Route MM off-road, stopping their vehicle near a cliff above the roadway. They then left their car to try and carjack another vehicle at the nearby stoplight and were arrested by a Lake Ozark Police Department officer and a Miller County deputy.

While being held in a Lake Ozark Police Department car, the suspect was able to break into the driver’s seat and attempted to flee with the officer’s car while handcuffed. They then crashed the police car and attempted to steal another car in Porto Cima, and shortly after broke into a nearby resident’s home and stole a watercraft key.

While attempting to steal the watercraft Missouri State Water Patrol arrived and was able to arrest the suspect once again.

The car stolen from Columbia was totaled with property suspected to be stolen inside.