Lady Panthers live pep rally, celebrating championship runner-up for second time in history

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drury University Lady Panthers are hosting a pep rally this Saturday to celebrate one of their most winning seasons in history.

Last night the Lady Panthers season came to an end in second place, falling to Lubbock Christian University by a score of 59-69.

While they didn’t come away with a win, the season did end in the team’s second-ever runner-up placement in the NCAA Division 2 National Championship.

This isn’t the first time the Lady Panthers faced the LCU Lady Chaparrals in the tournament. In 2019, the Lady Panthers fell to LCU in the final four.

In the 2020 season Drury went undefeated, but the run was cut short due to COVID-19.

Today the university is hosting a pep rally to welcome back the Lady Panthers and celebrate the season.