LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – The Laclede County Sheriff is asking the community to be on the lookout for a man wanted for missing his court appearance.

27-year-old Alexander Reed was set to appear in court for a hit-and-run charge but failed to make an appearance.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday evening saying that anyone with information as to Reed’s whereabouts should contact the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office at 417-532-2311.