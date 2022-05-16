LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused in the shooting death of his girlfriend at their home in Lebanon entered a not guilty plea to first-degree murder charges today, May 16, 2022.

Dillion Bacon, 22, waived his arraignment and entered the plea in Laclede County Circuit Court. He is back in court for a hearing on June 21.

Bacon is accused in the death of Megan Glasser, who was found dead with a gunshot wound to the temple on April 16 at 28346 Sassafras Road.

According to a probable cause statement, Bacon was on the scene and had lived at the same residence as Glasser.

He told authorities he and Glasser had an argument before the shooting, according to the PC statement. Two others related to Bacon were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Bacon is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held in the Laclede County jail without bond.