Laclede County crash leaves three injured, one child dead

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.– A fatal car crash in Laclede County has left one juvenile dead and three others injured.

The driver of an SUV was travelling westbound on I-44 with three passengers, when at about 2:44 a.m. the vehicle veered off the right side of the interstate, going down an embankment and overturning multiple times.

The driver and one of the passengers were ejected from the car.

The juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other occupants were transported to Mercy and Cox hospitals to receive treatment.