Laclede County car accident ends in flames

SLEEPER, Mo. – A passenger car and truck that collided head-on this morning in Laclede County both burst into flames after the accident, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The crash described as “a serious accident” by Troop I spokesman Sgt. Mike Mitchell, occurred early today at Route JJ and Innsbruck Road in Sleeper.

Emergency responders are on scene, but information on injuries or fatalities cannot be confirmed at this time, Mitchell said.

OzarksFirst will continue to monitor the situation and report updates when they are available.