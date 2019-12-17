Lack of rural hospitals could be campaign issue for 2020

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Heading into an election year, candidates could use the lack of rural hospitals across Missouri and the country to build up a platform.

Donald Babb, CEO of Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, says while candidates may make promises, he’s not sure if they’ll be able to keep them when they take office.

“I think you hear a lot of them talk about it, but you don’t see a lot of activity,” Babb said. “Once they get into office, they find other priorities. All the lawmakers in our area, we’re in contact with continually and they know the struggles, but also they understand the limitations of the state and what they can do.”

The Missouri 2020 Regular Legislative Session starts at the beginning of the new year.

