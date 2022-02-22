SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A former Springfieldian director based out of Los Angeles has made a documentary about Lady Bears legend and Hall of Famer Jackie Stiles.

On March 1st, filmmaker Brent Huff will be coming back to Springfield to premiere his film, The Jackie Stiles Story, at the Gillioz.

“I’ve wanted to do it for a while and then I had somebody I know to reach out to her and she agreed to meet with me and I really love the fact that she trusted me to tell her story,” says Huff.

He says he was inspired when he saw Jackie play. “She reminded me of Allen Iverson. It was amazing and I became a fan. And then I heard all of these stories about how humble she is and she’s even a better person off the court.”

The sports documentary focuses on Stiles’ life and career with interviews from Tom Ladd, who’s the voice of the Lady Bears, Coach Cheryl Burnett, Carly Deer, Roy Williams, and several Hall of Famers.

Huff said he and his team went through hundreds of hours of footage to try to condense it down to a 90-minute film.

The premiere for The Jackie Stiles Story will be March 1st at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Huff chose that date because March 1st will be the 21st anniversary of Stiles breaking the all-time NCAA scoring record.

Huff says Tom Ladd and Stiles will be on stage along with him and will be holding a Q&A after each screening. The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will be holding a VIP Reception at 5:30 p.m. for those who would like to meet Stiles at the gallery of the Gillioz.

Jackie Stiles became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history and the WNBA Rookie-of-the-Year.

She would later become an assistant coach for the University of Oklahoma women’s basketball team and at Missouri State University.

Director and actor Brent Huff graduated from Kickapoo High School and Mizzou. Huff is currently on the ABC show The Rookie. He also had recurring roles in Shameless, Pensacola: Wings of Gold, and Black Scorpion.

