Kum & Go is coming to Glenstone and Seminole, an intersection known for gas stations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A new Kum & Go will be coming to Springfield in 2021.

Real Estate Developer James Tillman confirmed to Ozarks First the new gas station will be placed on the northeast corner of Glenstone Avenue and Seminole Street.

For the gas station to happen, there will be some changes to the existing buildings.

“We’re going to tear down half of the center. We’re going to take down ST Motorsports and this half of the shopping center closest to Glenstone,” says Tillman.

The buildings in the red area will become the new Kum and Go

He says The Carpet Shoppe and Seminole Decor Center are staying.

Construction is slated to start in late 2020 and be completed by spring 2021.

Tillman says there are about eight to ten businesses impacted, from ST Motorsports to Merry Maids to a psychic behind the Tower Grove Center. Tillman has been helping these businesses find areas to relocate.

“A lot of them have been here for several years, they hate to leave but are looking forward to the new locations,” says Tillman.

The new Kum & Go will sit where the shopping center is with pumps facing Glenstone and green space where ST Motorsports is currently.

Kum & Go and Tillman are still working out the project blueprints.

A representative from Kum & Go says the new store will be 5,600 square feet with 12 fueling positions. The company will also be leasing the location from Tillman.

“Springfield has been a great market for Kum & Go. Glenstone is a major corridor that will allow Kum & Go to continue to grow their brand in Springfield and offer a consistent and first-class experience to customers,” the company told Ozarks First.

History of Glenstone and Seminole

According to Springfield historian Richard Crabtree, that intersection was once home to three gas stations in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Crabtree says the reason for three gas stations was because there was no Highway 65 going to Ozark.

The route to Ozark and further south was to take Glenstone to Seminole to Lone Pine. Glenstone turned to a gravel road just south of Seminole.

Crabtree says people knew they were in Springfield when they saw the three gas stations.

Below is a gallery of historic pictures of that intersection provided by Richard Crabtree: