Koshkonong shooting suspect to appear in court April 28

ALTON, Mo. – The man accused of shooting four people and killing one at a Koshkonong convenience store last week will be transported from Dent County Jail to the Oregon County Courthouse in Alton for hearings on April 28.

The Oregon County Circuit Clerk’s office confirmed today that a judge had signed the transport order to bring Christopher Lindley to Alton for a 1 p.m. bond hearing and criminal setting.

The 29-year-old from Thayer is being housed at the Dent County lockup after he was arrested in Howell County in connection with the shootings in Oregon County.

Lindley is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of entering the Snappy Mart on U.S. 63 in Koshkonong on April 10 and shooting four people, killing Carlos Moreno and seriously injuring the other three.

