Koshkonong man is dead after single-vehicle accident

Local News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

KOSHKONONG, Mo. — One Koshkonong man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Feb. 14, 2021, just before 4 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A vehicle with three people was driving northbound on Missouri Route M, just five miles from Koshkonong when the vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

One of the passengers, William Russell, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSHP. Next of kin have been notified and he was wearing a safety device during the time of the accident.

The driver didn’t suffer any injuries while the other passenger had moderate injuries.

This is Troop G’s seventh fatality of the year.

