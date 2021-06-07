Korean War Veteran from Southwest Missouri identified

Mo. — Remains of a Korean War Veteran have been linked to a Southwest Missouri man who has been missing since 1950.

The Department of Defense said 21-year-old Army Sergeant Lloyd Alumbaugh, from Jasper, Missouri, was never found after his medical company was attacked in North Korea.

After a Summit with former President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, the communist country agreed to turn over 55 boxes that contained remains of American Veterans.

A lab was able to identify Alumbaugh from old documents. He will be officially buried on June 25, in Reeds, Missouri, and a Rosette will be placed by his name at a military cemetery in Honolulu.

