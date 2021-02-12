KOLR10 delivers cards to local nursing homes as part of “Show Some Love” campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the past month, we have been asking for your help to “Show Some Love” to local nursing and rehabilitation homes.

For weeks KOLR 10 has been getting piles and piles of valentines delivered to the station. Over 2,000 cards, bookmarks, and crafts were made by viewers, church groups, local students, and our employees.

Amy Moss, with the Summit Preparatory in Springfield, jumped at the chance to help.

“KOLR offering the opportunity at the Summit was the perfect way to get involved with the community, our students to feel involved and really share the love here in the Ozarks,” said Moss

KOLR made deliveries to nine local nursing homes around the area, including Springfield, Ozark, Strafford, Marshfield, and Rogersville.

Morningside resident Marilyn Huntsman was honored receive one of the gifts.

“It’s nice to have people outside understand that we’ve been locked up for almost a year pretty much. It means a lot,” said Huntsman.