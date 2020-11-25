KOLR 10 COOKBOOK: Our staff shares Thanksgiving recipes and tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –If you require a last-minute thanksgiving recipe, look no further. Ozarks First asked around the station for family-approved recipes you can make at home.

David Oliver’s “Bacon Basted Tantalizing Turkey”

“My stepfather from England said his grandmother used the bacon trick when cooking meat when he was a child. The bacon adds moisture to the meat and also creates a nice flavor in the broth to be used for gravy.” -David

Ingredients:

1 Turkey

Chopped apples

Chopped onions

2 sticks of butter

1 package of bacon

Instructions:

To make our turkey today we used an oven bag.

I put cut-up apples and onions in the bird’s cavity.

We used two sticks of butter under the skin, just above the breast.

We cut bacon strips in half, rolled them up, and stuck them in various areas on the outside of the bird using toothpicks.

Bailey Strohl’s “Easy Cheesy Green Bean Casserole”

“ENJOY!” -Bailey

Ingredients:

3 cans of French-style Green Beans, drained

2 1/2 cans of condensed Cream of Mushroom soup, undiluted (don’t tell my dad, he thinks it’s chicken)

10 ounces of Velveeta cheese, diced

1 package of fried onions

Onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Mix green beans and cream of mushroom soup in a casserole dish

Randomly place Velveeta squares inside mixture

Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees

Sprinkle fried onions on top

Bake for 20 more minutes or until bubbly in the middle

Heather Lewis’ “Not Yo’ Mama’s Banana Pudding”

“Let’s just say I’m not great in the kitchen, but I do make a mean banana pudding. This is my go-to for family get-togethers! It’s not a family recipe, but a family favorite!” -Heather

Ingredients:

4 bananas, sliced

3 cups milk

1 box Nilla Wafers

2 small boxes instant FRENCH vanilla pudding

1 {8 oz.} pkg. cream cheese

1 {14oz.} can sweetened condensed milk

1 {12 oz.} container Cool Whip

Instructions:

Line the bottom of a 9×13 with Nilla Wafers.

Slice your bananas and layer evenly on top of the wafers.

Combine the milk and pudding mix and blend using a handheld mixer. I’ve found that using the two small boxes & the 3 cups of milk makes an awesome consistency for the pudding.

In a separate bowl, mix together cream cheese & condensed milk until smooth. Gradually fold in whipped cream.

Add the cream cheese mixture to the pudding mix & stir until well blended.

Pour the mix evenly over the bananas.

Layer the remaining Nilla Wafers on top of the mix to top it all off!!!

Jesse Inman’s “Mom’s Noodles”

“When I go back for seconds, these are the only thing I put on my plate.” -Jesse

Ingredients:

16 oz bag of Reams homestyle egg noodles

4 quarts of Chicken broth

2 tablespoons of corn starch

2-3 tablespoons of water

Yellow food coloring (optional)

Instructions:

Bring chicken broth to a boil- Add noodles-

Bring back to a boil- Reduce to simmer-

Cook uncovered for 20 minutes, or to desired tenderness-

In separate bowl, mix cornstarch and water-

Stir mixture into noodles to thicken-

Let cook for about 15 minutes or to desired thickness-

Add a couple of drops of yellow food coloring- Serve and Enjoy

Joy Robertson’s “Figure It Out Yourself Cornbread”

Momma Marie’s Cornbread

Above, you can see directions such as “1/4 to 1/2 cup”, “(don’t need much)”, and “(you’ll get the feel for how much)”.

“It’s the kind of thing you learn after your parents are gone… they put their own spin on recipes, so you can’t always go by the (cryptic) recipe cards.” -Joy Robertson

Tom Trtan’s “Thanksgiving Tin Tip”

From the archive: Tom Turkey

“Here is a great idea that does not try to change any of your recipes…just the way you bake them. When you’re making stuffing, try making it in muffin tins (this also works really well with meatloaf). That way, everyone’s serving has a nice crust around it. Plus, you take any leftovers, put them in a plastic bag, and toss them in the freezer for later. Perfect individual-sized leftovers.” -Tom

David Chasanov’s “Crazy Cranberry Can”

“It’s hard work, but someone’s gotta do it” -David

Ingredients:

1 can of cranberry sauce

Instructions:

Take can opener

Open 1 can of cranberry sauce

Hold can upside down over plate, allowing gelatinous sauce to plop onto plate

Marvel at the beautiful design imprinted by the can

Slice the cranberry sauce into 1/2 inch pieces

That’s all