KOLR 10 COOKBOOK: Our staff shares Thanksgiving recipes and tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. –If you require a last-minute thanksgiving recipe, look no further. Ozarks First asked around the station for family-approved recipes you can make at home.
David Oliver’s “Bacon Basted Tantalizing Turkey”
“My stepfather from England said his grandmother used the bacon trick when cooking meat when he was a child. The bacon adds moisture to the meat and also creates a nice flavor in the broth to be used for gravy.” -David
Ingredients:
1 Turkey
Chopped apples
Chopped onions
2 sticks of butter
1 package of bacon
Instructions:
To make our turkey today we used an oven bag.
I put cut-up apples and onions in the bird’s cavity.
We used two sticks of butter under the skin, just above the breast.
We cut bacon strips in half, rolled them up, and stuck them in various areas on the outside of the bird using toothpicks.
Bailey Strohl’s “Easy Cheesy Green Bean Casserole”
“ENJOY!” -Bailey
Ingredients:
3 cans of French-style Green Beans, drained
2 1/2 cans of condensed Cream of Mushroom soup, undiluted (don’t tell my dad, he thinks it’s chicken)
10 ounces of Velveeta cheese, diced
1 package of fried onions
Onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Mix green beans and cream of mushroom soup in a casserole dish
Randomly place Velveeta squares inside mixture
Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees
Sprinkle fried onions on top
Bake for 20 more minutes or until bubbly in the middle
Heather Lewis’ “Not Yo’ Mama’s Banana Pudding”
“Let’s just say I’m not great in the kitchen, but I do make a mean banana pudding. This is my go-to for family get-togethers! It’s not a family recipe, but a family favorite!” -Heather
Ingredients:
4 bananas, sliced
3 cups milk
1 box Nilla Wafers
2 small boxes instant FRENCH vanilla pudding
1 {8 oz.} pkg. cream cheese
1 {14oz.} can sweetened condensed milk
1 {12 oz.} container Cool Whip
Instructions:
Line the bottom of a 9×13 with Nilla Wafers.
Slice your bananas and layer evenly on top of the wafers.
Combine the milk and pudding mix and blend using a handheld mixer. I’ve found that using the two small boxes & the 3 cups of milk makes an awesome consistency for the pudding.
In a separate bowl, mix together cream cheese & condensed milk until smooth. Gradually fold in whipped cream.
Add the cream cheese mixture to the pudding mix & stir until well blended.
Pour the mix evenly over the bananas.
Layer the remaining Nilla Wafers on top of the mix to top it all off!!!
Jesse Inman’s “Mom’s Noodles”
“When I go back for seconds, these are the only thing I put on my plate.” -Jesse
Ingredients:
16 oz bag of Reams homestyle egg noodles
4 quarts of Chicken broth
2 tablespoons of corn starch
2-3 tablespoons of water
Yellow food coloring (optional)
Instructions:
Bring chicken broth to a boil- Add noodles-
Bring back to a boil- Reduce to simmer-
Cook uncovered for 20 minutes, or to desired tenderness-
In separate bowl, mix cornstarch and water-
Stir mixture into noodles to thicken-
Let cook for about 15 minutes or to desired thickness-
Add a couple of drops of yellow food coloring- Serve and Enjoy
Joy Robertson’s “Figure It Out Yourself Cornbread”
Above, you can see directions such as “1/4 to 1/2 cup”, “(don’t need much)”, and “(you’ll get the feel for how much)”.
“It’s the kind of thing you learn after your parents are gone… they put their own spin on recipes, so you can’t always go by the (cryptic) recipe cards.” -Joy Robertson
Tom Trtan’s “Thanksgiving Tin Tip”
“Here is a great idea that does not try to change any of your recipes…just the way you bake them. When you’re making stuffing, try making it in muffin tins (this also works really well with meatloaf). That way, everyone’s serving has a nice crust around it. Plus, you take any leftovers, put them in a plastic bag, and toss them in the freezer for later. Perfect individual-sized leftovers.” -Tom
David Chasanov’s “Crazy Cranberry Can”
“It’s hard work, but someone’s gotta do it” -David
Ingredients:
1 can of cranberry sauce
Instructions:
Take can opener
Open 1 can of cranberry sauce
Hold can upside down over plate, allowing gelatinous sauce to plop onto plate
Marvel at the beautiful design imprinted by the can
Slice the cranberry sauce into 1/2 inch pieces
That’s all