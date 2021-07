Tim Owings with butterfly koi goldfish. Courtesy of the Missouri Conservation Department.

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A nine-pound butterfly koi goldfish was caught at Blue Springs Lake Remembrance, which raised concern at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

The fish, according to MDC, is a pet dumped by a previous pet owner. When pets are dumped, it can cause serious issues for native species.

Other options besides dumping pets include checking with local pet stores that may take them back or connecting with aquarium clubs in the city.