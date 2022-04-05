JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Knob Noster State Park asks for volunteers to help clean up the park in celebration of Earth Day.

Earth Day is on Friday, April 22nd, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the state park hopes to work on a beautification project on the land including litter cleanup, trail work, maintenance, and invasive plant control.

Individuals, families, groups, and organizations are encouraged to volunteer.

To allow team members to prepare projects, registration is required. To register or for more information, call the park office at 660-563-2463.

Volunteers should meet at the visitor center to sign in and receive project assignments. Participants should bring work gloves, insect repellent, snacks, drinking water, and wear closed-toe shoes.

Knob Noster State Park is located near Knob Noster and Whiteman Air Force Base, off Highway 50 and south on Highway 23 or Highway DD.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com.