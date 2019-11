Gene Simmons, left, and Paul Stanley, of the rock band Kiss, perform during a concert at the “Quilmes Rock 2009” rock festival in Bogota, Saturday, April 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– JQH Arena welcomes KISS for their End of the Road tour on February 18, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are listed as: $1000, $750, $500, $250, $129.50, $99.50, $69.50, and $39.50 plus fees.

Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, by phone 417-836-7678 or at the ticket window inside JQH Arena.