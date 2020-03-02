Kindergarten registration underway for Springfield Public Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Elementary school Principal, Gary Tew, says Early Childhood Education is critical for student development.

“We want to get kids in school as early as we can just for the social aspect, for the learning aspect, so those critical windows of opportunity don’t pass by,” said Tew.

Tew says the district works hard to ensure first-time families are prepared for the first day of school.

“Quite often, kindergarten parents are going to have questions about arrival, dismissal, what’s my kid having for lunch,” said Tew.

Tew says the school has a private-event ahead of meet the teacher night just for kindergarten parents.

“We give them a tour of the school, we’ve had a bus come before, those that are bus-riders have them get on the bus just for preparation for what they might come across in school,” said Tew.

So where should you start?

Missy Riley of Springfield Public Schools says some families might already be registered.

“Any children that are currently in an SPS Pre-K program, they’re already registered,” said Riley.

Riley says if not, the best place to start is with a phone call to your child’s future school.

“Sometimes a call in advance is a good thing because if it is an event, some schools want the children to be there,” said Riley.

Riley says the required paperwork includes proof of residency, a birth certificate with the child’s official name on it and immunization records.

SPS also offers an Explorer program to prepare students for the first day of kindergarten.

The program is free and teaches students things like how to walk in a line and their school lunch number.

Registration for the program begins Friday, March 6th.