Kimberling City welcomes new police chief

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – After an extensive search to find the next Kimberling City Police Chief, city leaders have chosen Todd Lemoine. Chief Lemoine has an impressive resume and a proven skill-set that can help the community redefine public safety.

“Wind up with twenty-six years in the Marine Corps. Retired as Sgt. Major. Retired from law enforcement as a captain and later progressed to the federal government side,” said Chief Lemoine. “Anti-terrorism, force protection, physical security, emergency management, law enforcement, active shooter, disease containment, and a couple of other items that are there fall under protection.”

Chief Lemoine explained that he was already in the process of moving to Kimberling City with his family from Louisiana when he saw this exciting opportunity. Lemoine has family from Springfield and has frequently visited the Ozarks over the last sixteen years.

The new leader of the police department knows he has a lot of work ahead of him, especially considering the city currently has no police officers on staff.

“Whatever happened yesterday is the past. This is a whole new chapter. We need to move forward,” Chief Lemoine said. “My overall goal is recruitment and retention. To start off with three police officers therefore I can promote and build within. Mentor them and get the exact police officers that we need.”

Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz said Lemoine is the best man for the job, and he was impressed the first time they met.

“I know that he is the individual who can do it,” said Mayor Fritz. “I was just impressed right off the bat myself, personally myself. I thought right off the bat he was a good candidate for the city.”