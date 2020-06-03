Kimberling City Soldier Laid to Rest, Full Military Honors

KIMBERLING CITY, MO — The funeral for Brandon Rosecrans, 27, was held Tuesday in the presence of friends and family.

It’s been a long couple of weeks for the family of Brandon Rosecrans, after finding out their son’s life was taken just 15 days ago.

Police say he was murdered near Fort Hood, TX where he was stationed as a member of the Army. Rosecrans was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and his jeep was found in flames at a separate location.

There is still work to be done in finding his killer, but his parents, Thomas and Kristi Berg, say Tuesday was about honoring his memory.

“It was beautiful. Everything turned out the way Brandon would’ve expected it, beautiful, and with all his friends and family,” Thomas says.

The family has had to go through the stages of retrieving him from an honor flight in Tulsa, bringing him home, and coordinating a service the young veteran deserved.

The funeral service was held at the First Baptist Church of Kimberling City, officiated by Pastor Jeff Hardy.

“The family shared with me what a difference the army made in his life. He went in as a young man, and he was turning into a marvelous adult, responsible young man,” Hardy said at the service.

Rosecrans died just four days before his 28th birthday. The funeral service made his family realize just how much of an impact his life had in such a short time.

“It was probably the best thing – was to see everybody happy and to see everybody – their thoughts were all just on us and on Brandon. Most importantly, Brandon’s life can’t be forgotten because of who he was. Teachers, friends, neighbors,” Thomas Berg says.

A service was complete with an honor from the local fire department, the patriot guard, a three-volley salute, and taps.

“We cannot be any more happy with the Army presence we’ve had, and the blessing from everybody that’s been behind us,” says Thomas.

With Brandon now peacefully at rest, the family says their mission now is justice.

“I want people when they see this to remember that we are a family, and that Brandon is a person. I know Brandon loved his family and his brothers and this is a terrible loss. But we’re going to fight until we find our son,” Thomas says.

“Please call Crime Stoppers if you know anything at all,” says Kristi Berg, Rosecrans’ mother.

KOLR10 spoke to the Bergs last week, and they talked about Brandon’s life and legacy.

Rosecrans’ biological father, Scott Burgess, was also in attendance, but respectfully declined to comment.

The family urges anyone with information on Rosecrans’ murder to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.