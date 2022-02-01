KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — After being without an entire police department for several months, the Kimberling City Police Department is now one officer short of being operational.

All officers, including Kimberling City’s chief of police, turned in their letters of resignation during September and August. Most of the letters cited new opportunities or better payment as their reason for leaving the department.

While Mayor Bob Fritz and other city officials desperately searched for new applicants, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Branson West protected the city without law enforcement.

Today, the new Kimberling City Police Chief Todd Lemoine said he has been hard at work since he was hired on the first week of November and all that hard work is paying off.

Police Chief Todd Lemoine

“It is a process,” said Lemoine. “I’ve learned to understand that day in and day out of working this administrative role and trying to find the right candidates.”

There are now four officers working at the police department. Lemoine said he is hoping to take over protecting Kimberling City by March. He is also looking to hire another officer after looking through 55 different applications.

Lemoine said the department is making great progress and didn’t expect to have his new officers ready for the field in such a short time.

“The search was proven successful as far as getting where I am today, I actually believe I’m ahead of schedule,” said Lemoine.

Kimberling City’s police chief wrote a statement for any city residents concerned about a zero-tolerance policy:

“The Kimberling City police department is committed to providing a safe environment for the people it serves, to prevent illegal conduct in any form, we’re responsible for protecting the individuals we serve and ensuring their safety and well being” Police Chief Todd Lemoine

Lemoine said all of his officers will be trained in community and proactive policing. He also plans to be as upfront with Kimberling City residents as possible.

“I like to be transparent in all communication,” said Lemoine. “I know social media can go backward but if the community would trust in me and trust in the communications I’m trying to deliver. I’ll keep them aware and advise them of any information necessary for them to know.”

For the citizens of Kimberling City, Lemoine said he has three simple steps: