KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Police officers in Kimberling City are hoping to get more involved with the community.



Through a new program called the “Eye Watch Challenge,” officers will be randomly checking on various businesses and houses.



Chief Todd Lemoine said these places might find a blue paper notice on doors. The notice will detail multiple things, including if the building is secure.



“It’s good for the homeowners, and the business owners, knowing that our patrol officers are out there,” said Lemoine. “It also holds my officers accountable that they aren’t just riding up and down the street, doing traffic enforcement. They are also being proactive.”



Lemoine said they have been to some businesses where doors weren’t secure. He said that provides an opportunity to work with the owner on making the community safer.



“Those are things that deter criminals or invite criminals,” said Lemoine.



One business that found a blue paper was Charley’s Barber Shop. The owner, Charley Todd, said he was excited to see officers making sure his business is safe.



“They came by and just checked on the doors to make sure everything was good to go,” said Todd. “I can’t always be around.”



Chief Lemoine said this is the first time, that he knows, that the department has started a program like this.



He hopes it helps cut down on suspicious activity, as well as grow community relationships.