Kimberling City Mayor says annual fireburst fireworks show will happen this year

KIMBERLING CITY, MO- The Annual Fireburst fireworks show will be held again this year over the waters of Table Rock Lake near the Kimberling City Bridge.

Mayor Bob Fritz says last year around 5,000 people came out to celebrate the country’s independence. “Kimberling City depends on our tourism down here, and we’re hoping to have a good crowd. I’m happy with 5,000 we’ve had the past few years. We welcome anyone who does come down, and we’ll look out for their safety too.”

Mayor Fritz says many watch the celebration from boats on the lake, and that anyone watching in a public area will be required to keep six feet of social distance. He says there is plenty of room for people to enjoy the event while still being a safe distance apart.

College of the Ozarks announced that they have had to cancel their Honor America fireworks show. Valorie Coleman, the public relations director for C of O, says the decision was hard, but public health and safety is their top concern. “We love honoring our country, honoring our veterans, and so we just look forward to celebrating again next year.”