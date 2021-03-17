Kimberling City home burns down after being struck by lightning

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — A Kimberling City home is a total loss after being struck by lightning on Wednesday, March 17.

The people inside the home along Greenbriar Drive were able to make it out safely and even save their vehicles before the three-story building went up in flames.

Minutes after the Southern Stone County Fire Department arrived at the scene, it requested a third alarm due to how quickly the fire was spreading.

“Within a matter of minutes, fire spreads so fast,” said Dylan Honea, the lieutenant of Southern Stone County Fire Department. “Especially being down towards the lake, you know. We had a great response from our crew and we did as much as we could as fast as we could when we got here.”

Homes being struck by lightning is not out of the ordinary, but a home becoming engulfed due to a lightning strike is rare.

“In the actual eight years I have been with Southern Stone County, I can only think of a handful of actually confirmed fires by lightning,” said Honea.

The lieutenant said grounding rods are a great idea to protect a home. If you believe your home has been struck by lightning, you should call 911 so the fire department can investigate.