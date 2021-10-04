Kimberling City close to hiring new police chief after entire department resigned last month

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City Mayor Bob Fritz has scrubbed through the seventy-four total applicants for police chief and is now down to six. Mayor Fritz said they will be starting the interview process this week to fill the position.

“Sheriff Rader says we’re very lucky,” said Mayor Fritz. “These are guys are fantastic, very qualified to be our police chief.”

The Kimberling City mayor and other leaders including Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader have formed a committee to hire the next police chief before starting to hire new officers.

“I feel it’s very important for this police chief knows what he needs,” said Mayor Fritz. “What he wants to be on his team, so I think that’s important too. And what we’ll probably do is just give him the candidates who applied for officer’s jobs and see what he decides.”

Until the positions are filled, policing duties in the area are the responsibility of the Stone County Sheriff’s Office that has a contract with the city. Branson West Police Department may also be used as a backup because of their close proximity.