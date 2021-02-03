Kids spread kindness to seniors through local non-profit

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — Junior Auxiliary of Taney County (JATC) started the Kindness Effect Card Project as a way to show support for local nursing homes while teaching kids the importance of giving back.

JATC is part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941 with headquarters in Greenville, Mississippi. NAJA has more than 15,500 active, associate and life members in 98 chapters located in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. Their slogan is “Caring Hearts—Helping Hands—Changing Lives.”

“If you teach kids to be kind and think about other people then that will spread out,” said Sheryl Schiller, a lifetime member of NAJA. “If I make you happy then hopefully you’re going to make somebody else happy. And it’s going to spread throughout the community and I think that’s very important particularly in this day and age.”

For this project, JATC members collected blank greeting cards and facilitated writing sessions with small groups of children. Local churches and elementary schools participated with children as young as three years old decorating greeting cards. College of the Ozarks students drafted letters in their free time, high school seniors started a “Card Club,” and families exercised their creativity together.

The cards included hand-drawn pictures, messages of love and hope, personal stories, puzzles, and even a joke or two. The cards were then quarantined, sanitized, and eventually made their way into the residents’ hands. In 2020, they were able to complete two deliveries.

JATC is continuing the Kindness Effect Card Project and hopes to make four-card deliveries in 2021. Schiller has even recruited her own writing team, which includes her granddaughter, Kara Goeke.

“One of the things my granddaughter wrote was, I know you can’t have visitors right now and I would love to give you a hug, so this is me giving you a hug.”

Schiller’s neighbors, Edee and Sam Walworth, also are participating in the program.

“Well, we’ve had family and friends that have been in the senior living communities, and we know how important that is that those people know that there’s people that think about them and remember them and still love and care about them,” said Edee Walworth.

The non-profit has many programs to help the community in Taney County including raising money for local schools, supporting children in local hospitals and funding multiple scholarships. Over the last year, JATC has been unable to host its usual fundraisers during the pandemic. If you would like to learn more about how you can help the non-profit, you can visit their website here.