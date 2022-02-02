STOCKTON, Mo. – A popular sledding spot in Stockton is back in 2022 as the Ozarks gets hit with a layer of snow and ice this week.

Several kids, parents, and grandparents showed up at the Stockton Dam Wednesday afternoon to take advantage of the snow days.

At least a dozen kids were making their way up and down the main hill.

Some of the fun was short-lived as many kids realized just how cold the weather gets near the water.

The temperature in Stockton this afternoon is hovering around 20 degrees.

The Stockton area has already seen about three inches of snow. Another round of snow and sleet is expected through Wednesday night into Thursday.

In total, meteorologists predict Stockton could get up to 10 inches of snow.